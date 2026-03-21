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Home / Chandigarh / IDFC First Bank unfreezes accounts of subsidy beneficiaries

IDFC First Bank unfreezes accounts of subsidy beneficiaries

Beneficiaries furnished the authentication letter issued by Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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The IDFC First Bank has unfreezed the accounts of subsidy beneficiaries who have furnished the authentication letter issued by Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

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According to information, the accounts of several beneficiaries of subsidy provided by CREST on account of installation of solar panels and purchase of electric vehicles were frozen by the bank.

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Officials stated that nearly 15 to 20 account holders had approached CREST to issue authentication letters. After they submitted the authentication letters with the bank, their accounts were unfreezed, claimed officials.

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On February 22, a fraud amounting to Rs 590 crore had came to light at IDFC First Bank’s Chandigarh branch, involving government funds from several Haryana state departments. The case has already led to multiple arrests, account freezes and ongoing investigations by state and central authorities.

Following the revelation, the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered an FIR on February 23 and set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. So far, nearly a dozen people have been arrested, including bank employees. The authorities have also frozen over 100 bank accounts suspected of involvement in the fraudulent transactions.

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IDFC First Bank has clarified that the fraud was limited to specific accounts at a single branch.

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