IDFC First case: 8 charges against IFS officer Navneet Srivastava in Rs 82-crore CREST scam

From criminal conspiracy to receiving stolen property, the Central Investigating agency (CBI) has sought prosecution of Indian Forest Service officer Navneet Srivastava on eight charges in a supplementary charge sheet filed before the CBI Court in a case of alleged misappropriation of Rs 82 crore from the funds of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

The CBI claims that on the basis of material collected during investigation, accused Navneet Kumar Srivastava has committed the following offences, for which he is liable to be charged and tried in accordance with law:-

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Charge 1 - Criminal conspiracy

Navneet Kumar Srivastava, being a public servant, and other co-accused persons committed and facilitated illegal acts, including diversion of CREST government funds, manipulation of registered e-mail/mobile particulars, use of forged account-related documents and fabricated bank statements, unauthorised debit transactions and concealment of the resulting loss.

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Charge 2 - Criminal breach of trust by a public servant

Being a public servant and the administrative and financial head/CEO-Additional CEO of CREST and being an authorised signatory having dominion and control over government funds maintained in CREST's bank accounts, he dishonestly allowed and facilitated the diversion and conversion of entrusted funds.

Charge 3 - Forgery, falsification of accounts

Knowingly allowed the use of forged account-related applications bearing his purported signature and that of the DDO for alteration of CREST's registered e-mail particulars through banking officials during the period when the fraudulent debits commenced and continued.

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Charge 4 - Criminal misconduct by a public servant

Being a public servant, by corrupt or illegal means and by abusing his position as CEO/Additional CEO and authorised signatory of CREST, he obtained for himself and persons/entities under his control or familial control pecuniary advantage without public interest, including a demand draft of Rs 5,00,000 raised in his own name from the CAPCO account, Rs 95,00,000 subsequently transferred from CAPCO to M/s Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., and cash/other undue advantage received through the carriers associated with co-accused Ribhav Rishi.

Charge 5 - Undue advantage by a public servant

Being a public servant, he obtained for himself undue advantage, including cash and other pecuniary benefit, from persons acting for and connected with co-accused Ribhav Rishi, in circumstances indicating that the advantage was received as consideration for performing or allowing performance of his public functions improperly, including permitting and facilitating the diversion and concealment of CREST funds.

Charge 6 - Causing disappearance of evidence

He deliberately deleted from his mobile phone the WhatsApp communication exchanged with Rahul Kumar and other persons connected with the diversion and delivery of the misappropriated funds, and caused the destruction of the mobile device used by him at the relevant time, knowing the same to contain evidence of the commission of the offences

Charge 7 - Receiving stolen property receipt of proceeds

Substantial amounts, fraudulently diverted from the bank accounts of CREST through CAPCO Fintech Services, ultimately came to be transferred for the benefit of Navneet Kumar Srivastava and persons closely connected with him via M/s Vipam consultancy Pvt. Ltd., despite CAPCO Fintech Services having no business dealing or legitimate commercial transaction with CREST.

Charge 8- Abetment of offence under Prevention of Corruption Act

M/s Vipam Consultancy Pvt. Ltd, a commercial organisation of which Anupam Srivastava, wife of accused Navneet Kumar Srivastava, is Director and holds 95 per cent share, having no genuine business activity or dealing whatsoever with CREST, did knowingly receive and retain Rs 95,00,000 out of the funds fraudulently diverted from CREST.

It can be easily interpreted that Anupam Srivastava has received the bribe on behalf of her husband Navneet Kumar Srivastava and hence abetted the offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC) Act, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 12 of the PC Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), read with Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The FIR in the case was initially registered by Chandigarh Police Chandigarh on March 12, 2026 pertaining to large-scale fraud by way of banking operations and fictitious transactions to divert government funds of CREST in shell entities in connivance with bank officials and public servants. Later, the case was transferred to the CBI.