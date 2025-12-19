After winning the maiden title of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), city’s 26-year-old golfer Karandeep Kochhar has now set his sights on the Asian Tour, which will start next month.

In Chandigarh after the title win, Kochhar was felicitated today by his coach Jesse Grewal and others. The youngest golfer to win a PGTI event at the age of 17, Kochhar won the Egypt Golf Series for Red Sea Open title in November. He bagged the $21,875 prize money at the Asian Tour event with a score of 19 under par, securing a 3-stroke lead.

“I had hit a real low in 2024. This year turned out to be great. Carding the full Asian Tour, winning the IGPL title and Egypt Golf Series were really pleasing given my schedule. I have played over 30 events this year, and will be flying to Sri Lanka tomorrow,” said the professional golfer. He also credited Gaganjeet Bhullar, Shiv Kapur and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh for his rare achievement at this age.

“All these are big names, but helped me throughout the season. I was very confused about restricting myself to the PGTI or shifting to the IGPL. I believe I took the right decision,” he added. “The competition in golf has increased a lot. I am lucky to be surrounded by people associated with golf. My parents don’t pressure me, my grandfather plays golf with me, my partner supports me and compete with me. In my view, parents do need to ease out things for budding golfers and let them enjoy the sport. I am also lucky to get to play alongside famous Indian golfers, which was only possible at a place like Chandigarh,” he said.

Kochhar started playing golf at the age of 6, following the footsteps of his grandfather Dr GS Kochhar.