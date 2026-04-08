IISER-Mohali students protest in support of demands

Academic work continued to suffer for the second day on Tuesday at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) as scores of students staged a protest and raised slogans against the authorities for not listening to their long-pending demands.

Advertisement

The protesters demanded rollback of the entry-exit policy and existing gate pass system at the institute.

Advertisement

Students and researchers have also been demanding single rooms for all BS-MS students of third year and above, but there has been no response from the institute administration.

Advertisement

The students, including girls, have objected to CCTVs in residential and private areas. "There is an invasion of privacy by caretakers and administration in the hostel areas," they said, adding that despite complaining several times the existing Wi-Fi and internet network on the campus has not improved, which is hindering their study and course work.

"The institute administration is not even listening to our basic needs of clean drinking water and hygienic food for past many months,” they added.

Advertisement

Despite repeated calls, there was no official response from the IISER authorities. On the condition of anonymity, one of the faculty said students were resisting the discipline being enforced on the campus.