icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / IISER-Mohali students protest in support of demands

IISER-Mohali students protest in support of demands

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Apr 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students hold a protest at IISER, Mohali, on Tuesaday.
Advertisement

Academic work continued to suffer for the second day on Tuesday at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) as scores of students staged a protest and raised slogans against the authorities for not listening to their long-pending demands.

Advertisement

The protesters demanded rollback of the entry-exit policy and existing gate pass system at the institute.

Advertisement

Students and researchers have also been demanding single rooms for all BS-MS students of third year and above, but there has been no response from the institute administration.

Advertisement

The students, including girls, have objected to CCTVs in residential and private areas. "There is an invasion of privacy by caretakers and administration in the hostel areas," they said, adding that despite complaining several times the existing Wi-Fi and internet network on the campus has not improved, which is hindering their study and course work.

"The institute administration is not even listening to our basic needs of clean drinking water and hygienic food for past many months,” they added.

Advertisement

Despite repeated calls, there was no official response from the IISER authorities. On the condition of anonymity, one of the faculty said students were resisting the discipline being enforced on the campus.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts