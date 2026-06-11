IIT-Ropar signs agreement to upskill anganwadi workers

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, has signed a memorandum of onderstanding (MoU) with non-profit Rocket Learning to deploy artificial intelligence and technology-enabled training programmes for frontline caregivers and early childhood educators.

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The agreement was inked by IIT-Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja and Rocket Learning Co-Founders Azeez Gupta and Namya Mahajan in the presence of institute Dean Sarang Gumfekar. The two institutions will jointly develop and deploy technology-driven upskilling systems for anganwadi workers, parents and other grassroots caregivers, combining IIT-Ropar’s research and institutional capabilities with Rocket Learning’s large-scale field presence across 16 states and Union Territories.

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