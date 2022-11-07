Ikbir, Tarini bag squash titles

Chandigarh, November 6
Ikbir Sidhu defeated Prahlad Singh Majithia (11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5) to win the boys’ U-11 title on the concluding day of the Chandigarh State Squash Championship today.
Tarini Mirdha won the girls’ U-11 final by defeating Nehmat Nayar (11-4, 11-4, 11-6). In the boys’ U-13 final, top seed Rudra Pathania ousted Agam Singh (11-3, 11-9, 11-3), while Savir Sood won the boys’ U-15 title by defeating Abhinav Kumar (11-1, 11-0, 11-3).
In the boys’ U-17 final, Kavin Sood outplayed Kushal Vir Singh (11-6, 11-7, 11-6), whereas Sehar Nayar won the girls’ U-17 final by defeating Suhani Sharma (11-1, 11-0, 11-1). Top seed Ekam Singh won the boys’ U-19 title by defeating Prithvi Yadav (11-5, 11-2, 11-4).
In the men’s 35+ years final, Saurab Nayar defeated Vikas Nayar (11-8, 13-11, 11-5). In women’s final, Shilpi defeated Parul (11-7, 6-11, 11-8, 11-4). Yashwir Singh Hooda won the men’s singles final by defeating Akhilesh Kumar (11-6, 11-7, 11-2).
