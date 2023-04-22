Illegal car market at MDC to be removed, says Panchkula Mayor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 21

The MC enforcement squad will remove the illegal car market near Kisan Mandi at Mansa Devi Complex here.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal stated this after presiding over a ‘Janata Darbar’ organised at Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, here today. He said 74 complaints regarding various problems, including illegal car market, clearing of land adjoining the temple and waterlogging in parks, were raised before him. He said out of these, 40 problems were related to Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), while 34 concerned different works.

Goyal said special camps would be organised in government schools from April 28 to 30 for rectifying the PPPs and solve problems related to ration cards.

In this public court, Congress leaders also reached with their supporters with problems, he added.

During the session, Vijay Gupta, president of the Group Housing Society Mansa Devi Complex Residents Welfare Association, in a memorandum to the Mayor, briefed him about the problems regarding covering a drain, conducting repairs at park number 103, etc. The Mayor instructed the officials concerned to resolve the issues at the earliest.

The Mayor said problems related to house tax were solved on the spot. He said people from far-off places like Sukhdarshanpur village, Saketri and Chandimandir had come to get their problems resolved even though the ‘Janata Darbar’ was organised only for residents of ward number 1 and 2. He said their problems were also heard and resolved on the spot.

Goyal said residents of Gandhi Colony complained about deletion of their names from the ration cards due to PPP. He said the Social Welfare Officer had taken their record and the issues would be resolved soon.

MC Commissioner Virender Lather, Joint Commissioner Richa Rathi, MC Deputy Commissioner Apoorva Chaudhary, ward number 2 councillor Suresh Verma, councillors Jai Kaushik, Sonia Sood and Suneet Singla were present at the meeting.