Illegal cigarettes worth Rs 3,300 seized in joint raids across Chandigarh

The UT Administration conducted joint raids at several locations across the city today to strengthen enforcement of tobacco control laws and curb the sale of illegal tobacco products.

The joint team, led by the Health Department, also comprised officials from the police, excise and taxation, legal metrology, and food safety and drug control departments. It inspected shops and tobacco vendors in Manimajra and Sector 16 and detected violations of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, and provisions of the Excise Act.

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During an inspection of Shiv Shankar Confectionery and Departmental Store at Sector 13, Manimajra, the team found cigarettes being sold without proper billing and the mandatory warning signage. The shop operator, Jai Dayal, was fined Rs 1,000 by the Health Department and Rs 500 by the Excise Department. Seven packets of cigarettes worth Rs 2,100 were also seized for lack of proper billing.

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At a kiosk outside in the NAC, Sector 13, loose cigarettes were found being sold by Umesh without the mandatory warning signage. The Health and Excise departments imposed fines of Rs 500 each. Two packets of imported cigarettes worth Rs 600 were seized, while the vendor destroyed 15 packets of loose cigarettes valued at Rs 6,000.

Similarly, a kiosk operated by Gaya Prasad near the HDFC Bank branch in Manimajra was found selling loose and imported cigarettes without the prescribed warning signage. The Health and Excise departments imposed fines of Rs 500 each. Imported cigarettes and related products worth approximately Rs 600 were seized, while the vendor destroyed 15 packets of loose cigarettes worth Rs 6,000.

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The team also inspected shops in Sector 16-D, where tobacco products were found being sold within 100 yards of educational institutions. At Sharma Confectionery and Juice Bar, Booth No. 5, operated by Ramesh Chand, the health and excise officials imposed fines of Rs 500. Sixty packets of tobacco products worth approximately Rs 6,000 were seized and destroyed.

At Sharma Confectionery, Booth No. 16, the Health Department imposed a fine of Rs 1,000. Another 165 packets of tobacco products valued at approximately Rs 16,500 were seized and destroyed.

During the drive, the departments imposed total fines of Rs 5,500. The Excise Department also seized illegal and imported cigarettes with an estimated wholesale value of Rs 3,300. The seized cigarette packets did not carry the mandatory pictorial health warnings. Besides, 255 packets of loose cigarettes and other tobacco products worth Rs 34,500 were destroyed by retailers and vendors.

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health and Family Welfare, UT, said such enforcement drives would continue through the Permanent Task Force constituted by the Administration.