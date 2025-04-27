DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Illegal colonies demolished in Panchkula

Illegal colonies demolished in Panchkula

Tribune News Service Panchkula, April 26 Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta and District Town Planner (DTP) Sanjay Narang, the Town and Country Planning Department conducted a major demolition drive in Panchkula today. Using JCB machines, officials demolished...
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:38 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 26

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta and District Town Planner (DTP) Sanjay Narang, the Town and Country Planning Department conducted a major demolition drive in Panchkula today.

Using JCB machines, officials demolished the road network and 10 Damp Proof Courses (DPCs) built in two illegal colonies within the revenue estates of Tipra and Damdama villages. Action was also taken against unauthorised constructions in Nandpur and Jalla villages.

