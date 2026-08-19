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Home / Chandigarh / Illegal colony over 18 acres razed in Panchkula

Illegal colony over 18 acres razed in Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:51 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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The District Town Planning Department demolished an illegal colony being developed over roughly 18 acres at Golpura village in Barwala tehsil here.

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Acting on the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma and led by District Town Planner (DTP) Babita Gupta, the team used earth-moving machines to raze the colony’s unpaved road network, along with two structures.

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Duty Magistrate Ashok Kumar, Assistant Town Planner Dimpy Rathi and a heavy police contingent were present during the operation.

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Babita said prior permission from the Director, Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, was mandatory before undertaking any construction or developing a colony.

She said strict legal action would continue against anyone found carrying out unauthorised construction or developing an unlicensed colony. She appealed to the public not to undertake any construction or develop colonies without obtaining a change of land use (CLU) certificate or approval from the department.

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