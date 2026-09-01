Illegal dumping continues amid gaps in garbage collection in city

The dumping of garbage at unauthorised spots in several Chandigarh villages and colonies has emerged as a major challenge for the Municipal Corporation, with repeated penalties failing to deter many from indulging in the practice.

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This comes at a time when several villages and colonies, including Attawa, Badheri, Butrela, Burail, Maloya, EWS Colony Maloya, Palsora, Dadumajra and Kajheri, continue to remain outside the door-to-door garbage collection scheme. An agenda to extend the scheme to the villages was approved during a recent Municipal Corporation General House meeting on July 30.

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However, amid a controversy over the hurried passage of table agendas, the House subsequently rejected the proposal at its meeting on August 20.

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Ward No.34 councillor Gurpreet Gabi said he had been demanding for years that Burail village should be brought under the door-to-door garbage collection plan to discourage the disposal of garbage at unauthorised places.

He said that residents of many nearby sectors had been facing the same problem.

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‘Table agenda in next

MC House meeting’

Gabi demanded that the agenda be tabled at the next MC House meeting for approval. Raj Kumar, a resident of Sector 45, said there were several spots around Burail where people dumped garbage daily.

One such garbage dump was visible on a cycle track in Sector 45.

RK Garg, a resident of Sector 27, said residents had been throwing debris in Sector 29 forest areas along the national highway.

The debris is also being dumped in a vacant area in Sector 31. Suresh Kumar, a resident of Sector 22, said local residents dumped garbage at a spot near a park in their area.

He said that people throw garbage at night.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi said improving sanitation was a priority for the Municipal Corporation.