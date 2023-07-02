Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, July 1

Heaps of garbage along a road in Sector 88 has made living conditions unhygienic for the residents here.

Residents said their complaints fell on deaf ears as garbage kept piling at the spot for months. Both sides of the road are littered with discarded plastic, garbage, vegetable refuse and construction waste. Locals complain that vendors had made it a dumping site for all leftover vegetable. “There is no check on vegetable vendors here. Carts and pick-up trucks can be seen clandestinely dumping garbage. Some of the residents too have started throwing garbage here,” said Satvir Singh Dhanoa, who owns an office in Sector 88.

Residents said neither the municipal corporation (MC) nor GMADA took interest in the upkeep of the area.

“Neither the MC nor GMADA picks up the waste from here. Vendors throw garbage here unabashedly knowing that nobody will check or fine them,” said a passerby.

During summers and rainy season, foul smell emanates from here making it difficult to use the road. Morning and evening walkers besides senior citizens complain of poor upkeep in the area.

Deputy Mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said, “The MC picks up garbage and maintains area till Sector 80. The upkeep of Sector 88 is under GMADA.”

An official of the public health wing of GMADA said, “The main roads of Sector 88 are not with us. GMADA is responsible for internal roads only for which a tender has been allotted and the sanitation work will begin soon.”