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Home / Chandigarh / Illegal garbage dumping continues in Chandigarh

Illegal garbage dumping continues in Chandigarh

Warning boards, challans fail to deter violators; civic body promises cleanliness drive

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:36 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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<< A heap of garbage along a road in Sector 22, Chandigarh. PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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Despite warning boards and the threat of penalties, illegal garbage dumping continues unabated at several locations across Chandigarh, causing inconvenience to residents and exposing gaps in the Municipal Corporation’s enforcement and waste collection system.

For the past several weeks, Rajan Dev Sharma, a resident of Sector 22A, has been complaining to the Municipal Corporation authorities about an illegal garbage dumping spot near Arya Samaj Mandir in Sector 22.

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However, no effective action has been taken so far. He said the dumping spot had become a nuisance for residents of the area, as people from the vicinity continued to throw garbage there, particularly at night.

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Following complaints, sanitation workers started visiting the spot and clearing the waste every morning. However, the garbage would accumulate again by night.

Sharma said the Municipal Corporation had installed a notice board warning people against dumping garbage at the spot and stating that violators would be challaned. However, the warning had failed to deter people, who continued to dump waste under the cover of darkness.

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Hitesh Puri, chairman of the Chandigarh Residents’ Associations Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), said the problem wasn’t confined to one location but prevailed across the city. He said the Municipal Corporation authorities must conduct a survey to identify the spots where garbage had been being dumped regularly.

He said night checking was also required at such places.

Ward No. 34 councillor Gurpreet Gabi said the door-to-door garbage collection scheme had not been implemented in Burail despite the Municipal Corporation’s General House passing an agenda in this regard two months ago. He attributed the delay to political reasons.

Gabi has been demanding the inclusion of Burail village under the door-to-door garbage collection scheme for several years, as residents of the village dump waste in areas falling under Sectors 45 and 46. He said the agenda had been prepared and passed after a gap of more than four years, but the scheme was yet to be launched.

Garbage dumping has also been reported from Dhanas, Mauli Jagran and Manimajra, besides several locations in Sectors 34, 36, 37, 38 and 39.

RM Bhalla, vice-president of the Shivalik Enclave Welfare Association, said people were dumping garbage in front of a private bank, causing inconvenience to visitors.

Ram Avtar, a resident of Sector 46, said waste was being thrown on the cycle track in Sector 45. Mayor Saurabh Joshi said improving sanitation was the top priority of the Municipal Corporation. He said he would issue directions to the authorities to ensure that the city was cleaned before Diwali. He added that necessary action would be taken against the agencies concerned if the areas were not cleaned.

Balbir Raj Singh, MC Joint Commissioner, said the civic body was ensuring that the entire city was cleaned before Diwali. He said the MC was regularly issuing challans to violators and imposing penalties.

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