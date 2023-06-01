Illegal highway crossing poses risk; Z’pur MC, NHAI unmoved

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 31

Hundreds of pedestrians, two-wheelers and sometimes four-wheelers cross over from one side of the Chandigarh-Zirakpur road to the other using an unauthorised cut on the median near the Metro point.

For years, the NHAI and the Municipal Council (MC) have been mute spectators to this grave safety hazard, witnessing road accidents regularly, but blatantly refusing to own up their responsibility.

Hundreds of schoolchildren, working women and office-goers in morning and afternoon are forced to cross the busy national highway on foot from the Gazipur road to VIP Road or vice versa in the absence of zebra crossing, foot over bridge or a subway. The nearest crossing or U-turn is around 1 km from the spot on both ends of the road.

“The NHAI has planned three flyovers in the area, but nothing for pedestrians. Will they have to risk their lives every day,” asked KR Sharma, a resident of Jamuna Enclave.

The Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway bisects the high-density population area near the spot as schools, bus stops, shopping malls and residential societies dot the road on its both sides.

Peer Muchhalla resident Sukhdev Choudhary said, “We have submitted many memorandums to the administration, but to no avail. The last one was given on November 14, 2022.”

“A sense of fear grips residents of housing societies when their near and dear ones leave in the morning or are about to come home in the evening, knowing that they will have to rush across the highway amidst fast-moving vehicles,” said Garima Choudhary, a mother of two school-going children who board an auto near the Metro point.

Two-wheeler riders and cyclists put their lives at risk as they cross over the road divider in a bid to avoid a long U-turn, often leading to mishaps. The Zirakpur traffic police plugged one unauthorised cut with grills in the past, but two-wheeler riders made a new cut at some distance. For pedestrians it is a matter of necessity.

Road safety experts feel that foot over bridges solve pedestrians’ problem but it was not certain if they will use it. “A similar foot over bridge in Dhakoli is rusting even though road users there may be more,” he said.