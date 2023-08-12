Illegal hookah bar busted in Panchkula, one held

Panchkula, August 11
The Panchkula police have arrested a man, Shivam, for running an illegal hookah bar at the Sector-20 market.
The Station House Officer of Sector 20 was conducting a search operation at the market when he found around 10 individuals partying on the first floor of a building. Shivam, who was at the counter, was detained and subsequently interrogated. Two hookahs and as many as 10 packets containing some flavoured material were found at the bar.
A case was registered against Shivam at the Sector-20 police station under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant sections of the Haryana Excise Act.
