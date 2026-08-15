Illegal house of drug smuggler razed in Mandi Gobindgarh

The police today demolished an illegal construction allegedly built with drug money in the Surjit Nagar area of Mandi Gobindgarh.

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While speaking to the media, SSP Shubham Agarwal said the district police had launched a “war” against drug peddlers with the aim of making Fatehgarh Sahib district drug-free.

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He said the district police, in coordination with the civil administration, took action against an illegal house allegedly constructed with drug money by Gaurav, alias Sidhu, in Mandi Gobindgarh. According to the SSP, Gaurav is facing six cases under the NDPS Act.

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The matter was brought to the notice of the administration and, after following the prescribed legal procedure, the illegal construction was demolished.

He said the action was intended to send a strong message to those involved in the drug trade that they should immediately abandon the illegal business.

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“Anyone found violating the law in the future will not be spared,” he said.

The SSP claimed that around 4,000 drug peddlers had been arrested and 2,000 drug users provided treatment. Fifteen properties allegedly constructed with drug money had so far been demolished.

The SSP appealed to the public to use the ‘Safe Punjab Helpline’ to provide confidential information regarding drug-related activities.