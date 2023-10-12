Illegal house of drug trader demolished

Panchkula, October 11
Under the “Haryana Uday” campaign, which aims to make the state drug-free, police demolished an allegedly illegal house, of a drug trader on Wednesday. The two-room house belonged to Rinku, son of Om Prakash, in Khadak Mangoli.
A police spokesperson said that Rinku had illegally occupied land belonging to Haryana Urban Development Authority. The house was built using money amassed from drug trade. He also used to hide drugs in his house, the spokesperson added.
Rinku was also arrested earlier on April 4, for smuggling 10 gm of heroin. As per the sources, Sandeep, a resident of Ramgarh in Panchkula, had died after getting drugs from Rinku.
A case in this regard was registered against the accused under Sections 304/120B at Sector 7 police station.
