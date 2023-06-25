Illegal liquor owner held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

The police have identified Ravinder Singh, who runs a wine shop at Sector 38 (West), as the owner of the illegal liquor (1,839 boxes) recovered from a godown at Dadu Majra recently.

Ravinder was arrested as he had rented the godown and used it to store illegal liquor. He was produced before the court that sent him to police remand. They police are trying to ascertain the role of others involved in the racket.

The godown was situated on agriculture land behind a car wash. On June 22, the Crime Branch claimed to have unearthed a racket of liquor smuggling from Chandigarh to other states with the recovery of 2,043 boxes of liquor, the biggest recovery made by the Chandigarh Police in the recent years. The police said the boxes of liquor were stuffed in white bags piled up under the tin shed. Four workers, Lalu Chauhan, Deepak, Prem Kumar and Dinesh, were arrested and two pick-ups being used to transport the liquor impounded.

On June 20, the police received a tip-off that liquor would be smuggled from the Dadu Majra colony to other states in a pick-up.

A team of the Crime Branch reached the colony and signalled a white-coloured pick-up to stop.

The driver of the vehicle disclosed his name as Kajheri resident Lalu Chauhan (24) and the other as Sector 53 residents Prem Kumar and Deepak, and Dinesh of Dhanas. A search of the vehicle yielded 204 boxes of liquor.

The driver could not produce the permit/licence to carry the liquor.