Illegal market near PGI gate removed yet again

Chandigarh, March 28
A day after Chandigarh Tribune carried a report, “Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening”, the enforcement wing of the municipal corporation today again removed the illegal market near the main entrance to the PGI.
Only an essential registered vendor, a tea seller, has been allowed to run business from there. All vendors selling slippers, clothes, fruit, paranthas, cigarettes and other stuff alongside the boundary wall the PGI have been removed.
Earlier, it was highlighted in these columns that open defection, stagnant water and trash strewn around in the area were causing inconvenience to patients as well as visitors. Following the report, vendors were challaned
and made to leave the place. However, they returned by the evening.
In August last year, unauthorised street vendors, who were removed from the vicinity of the PGI gate in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, had returned the next day and it had been business as usual since then.
