Illegal miners thrash youth at gunpoint in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 6

A youth in his early twenties was allegedly thrashed by persons involved in illegal mining after threatening him with a gun at Rampur village near here. The victim, identified as Happy, a resident of Rampur village, has been admitted to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6.

According to the victim’s father, Raj Kumar, his son had gone to the fields when the incident happened. Around 11 pm, five persons cornered Happy, accusing him of passing information about illegal mining activities. One of the assailants put a

gun to his head and threatened him with dire consequences.

“They attacked him with rods and knives. The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and was left on the road. A passer-by raised the alarm, following which Happy was rushed to the hospital. Two of the suspects have been identified,” said Raj Kumar.

Meanwhile, the police have started investigation into the matter.