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Home / Chandigarh / Illegal mining: 4 held for attacking cops during raid near Ghaggar

Illegal mining: 4 held for attacking cops during raid near Ghaggar

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:55 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Four persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking cops, obstructing public servants in discharge of official duty and ramming a police vehicle when a team tried to stop illegal mining near the Ghaggar river.

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According to the police, the Sector 25 police post received information that illegal mining was going on along the Ghaggar river near Sector 28. Acting on the tip-off, a joint team of the police and the Mining Department reached the spot and found four men loading sand and gravel into a trailer.

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Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta said on seeing the police, the suspects started pelting the team with stones and tried to escape on the tractor-trailer. As the team chased them, they unloaded the illegally mined material on the road. When cops tried to stop the tractor-trailer, the suspects allegedly rammed it into a police vehicle. The police arrested tractor-trailer driver Jaswinder Singh from the spot.

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A police constable, Ankit Kumar, fell off the vehicle and suffered injuries. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A case was registered at the Chandimandir police station under the relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 21 of the Mining Act.

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During the investigation, Jaswinder disclosed that he, along with Gurjit Singh, alias Bablu; Deepak and Sonu, was involved in illegal mining in the Ghaggar river.

A team from the Sector 25 police post raided a spot at Kakrali village, Mohali, and arrested the other three suspects. Gurjit, Sonu and Jaswinder Singh are residents of Kakrali village, while Deepak is from Rajiv Colony, Sector 17.

The police said Gurjit was previously booked in a theft case. Jaswinder is also facing a snatching case.

The police also impounded the tractor-trailer and equipment used in illegal mining. All four suspects were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

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