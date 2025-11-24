DT
Home / Chandigarh / Illegal mining: Two trucks impounded

Illegal mining: Two trucks impounded

Police teams intercepted the trucks while patrolling near Nanakpur village

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:47 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
One of the siezed tipper trucks.
Continuing the crackdown on illegal mining, the police during patrolling near Nanakpur village in the Mandhawala area intercepted two tippers.

Earlier, on the previous evening, a team led police post in-charge Bhim Singh had also seized another tipper near Kona village in the same region.

The anti-illegal mining team had also seized a JCB and a tipper found engaged in illegal mining in Raipur Rani. In total, the police have impounded four tippers and one JCB within a span of 24 hours, marking a major enforcement action. The vehicles were found carrying illegally mined material, and the Mining Department has been formally informed for further legal proceedings.

Commissioner of Police Sibash Kabiraj said illegal mining will not be tolerated, adding, “Teams are conducting round-the-clock raids across all zones. Seizing multiple vehicles within 24 hours reflects stringent vigilance. Instructions have been issued to all officers to ensure there is no lapse in checking.”

