Illegal parking on roads keeps city’s first multilevel facility underutilised

Even as the UT Administration inaugurated a multilevel parking facility at the District Court Complex today, the city’s first such facility in Sector 17, which was constructed at the cost of around Rs 48 crore, remains underutilised.

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Occupancy records of the last two months show that over 40% of the facility remained underutilised. In April this year, the occupancy for four-wheelers was recorded at 57%, which improved marginally to 58% in the month of May. The occupancy for two-wheelers was recorded at 42% in April and 48% in May. The average occupancy is nearly 60% on weekdays and slightly lower on the weekends.

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Built on 4.78 acres 11 years ago, the four-level facility has a capacity of around 760 cars in its three basements. and 240 two-wheelers on the surface. On Saturday evening, around 200 cars were found to be parked on two levels.

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The facility generates a monthly revenue of nearly Rs 1.50 lakh. The parking fee is Rs 10 for four-wheelers and Rs 5 for two-wheelers.

According to traders, illegal parking around the facility is the main reason behind its underutilisation.

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Vehicles are parked on the road and pavements adjoining the facility. Traders said traffic cops were not acting against those parking their vehicles at undesignated places, thereby creating chaos in the market. It not only obstructed the free movement in public space but also allegedly caused a huge financial loss to the civic body, said the traders, adding that the glass in the windows was broken at some places.

Sanjiv Chadha, president of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) and a trader operating from Sector 17, said only two floors were being utilised at the multilevel parking. The third basement remained vacant most of the time. “There is a need to improve the facilities as well. The parking lot is not well-lit and the lifts stop functioning frequently,” he added.

Kamaljit Singh Panchi, president, Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17, said the traffic police and the MC must conduct a joint drive to ensure that visitors do not park their vehicles on pavements and roads. He said a portion of the parking lot was allotted to the company managing the Smart Bike project.

Sunder Lal, another trader, said the MC must provide more facilities in the multi-level parking. Another trader said it was frightening to enter the facility in the absence of proper lighting.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi said he had directed MC officials to ensure that all levels of the parking were fully utilised.