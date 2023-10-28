Illegal properties of criminals razed

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 27

Eight properties and structures, which are alleged to be illegally acquired by drug peddlers and people involved in organised crimes, were demolished here today.

The illegal constructions were made on public land.

Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said a drive was launched against drug peddlers, gangster and people involved in organised crimes in the district. During the campaign, illegally acquired properties, encroachments and construction done on public land against the rules were demolished with the help of local municipal bodies.

Three structures in Deha Colony of Ambala City and one each in Ambala Cantonment, Barara, Naraingarh, Mullana, and Shahzadpur were demolished. “More such properties have been identified where the public land has been encroached upon and action will be taken against them as well,” the SP said.

#Ambala