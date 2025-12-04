Illegal route in Panchkula Sector 7 shut

The traffic police today permanently closed an illegal route connecting Sector 7 to Manimajra. The team sealed the passage by welding iron rods on the site and affixing reflector tape to the metal barriers to ensure clear visibility, especially at night.

ACP, Traffic, Surender Singh said the pathway was originally created for pedestrians travelling from Sector 7 towards Manimajra, but had for a long time been misused by motorcyclists. This not only disrupted traffic flow but also created significant safety concerns, prompting immediate corrective action.

