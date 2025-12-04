Illegal route in Panchkula Sector 7 shut

Advertisement
The traffic police today permanently closed an illegal route connecting Sector 7 to Manimajra. The team sealed the passage by welding iron rods on the site and affixing reflector tape to the metal barriers to ensure clear visibility, especially at night.
Advertisement
ACP, Traffic, Surender Singh said the pathway was originally created for pedestrians travelling from Sector 7 towards Manimajra, but had for a long time been misused by motorcyclists. This not only disrupted traffic flow but also created significant safety concerns, prompting immediate corrective action.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement