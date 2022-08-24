Illegal street vendors: Chandigarh MC chief for FIR against repeat offenders

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

Following complaints by councillors regarding unauthorised street vendors, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra today directed officers concerned to register FIR against repeat offenders.

“You will remove them, they will come back again and it will go on. Register FIR against such violators as per the provisions. Heavy penalty such as Rs 10,000 or Rs 20,000 should also be imposed on them to curb the practice,” said the MC chief.

Councillor Sachin Galav raised this issue during the House meeting. “The area around the PGI, PEC and Sector 11 has a large number of illegal vendors. Three people are sitting on one licence. That licence is also of the Sector 7 vending site.”

The Congress councillor also accused the area inspector of corruption and misbehaviour with him.

“Enforcement staff is collecting money and we have video of one of the inspectors,” he alleged.

Mitra asked for the video and said she would take disciplinary action against the person, if found guilty.

Councillor Daman Preet Singh said: “Only 107 vendors are permitted in Sector 22. However, a large number of vendors are operating here”. Other councillors also took up the issue.

Several cows infected with lumpy skin disease

A large number of cows roaming in city were infected with lumpy skin disease (LSD), said councillor Gurpeet Singh Gappi. “We are not doing anything to stop cattle owners of neighbouring states from leaving the infected cows here. Why have we failed to stop them?” he said. On this, MC officials told the councillor that they had treated several cows at MC’s gaushala and were doing the needful.

Issue of women being charged at public toilets taken up

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi raised the issue of women being charged in public toilets for peeing, while men were not. “There was a ‘right to pee’ campaign. Why are we charging women when it is not as per the norms? We should not discriminate,” he said. Mitra said they would bring an agenda regarding this in the next meeting.

Agenda items approved

18 properties to be auctioned on a freehold basis

70 employees working at Sewage Treatment Plant in Diggian, Mohali, will get salary on UT DC rates

Rejected

The agenda regarding dashboard cameras on 879 civic body vehicles for Rs 1 crore

AAP takes out rally

Before the House meeting, the AAP took out a rally against the Lion sanitation company. Party’s leader of opposition Yogesh Dhingra came on a rehri along with the councillors. AAP and BJP members had a heated argument in the well of the House and they showed posters to each other. The BJP said its councillors had supported the agenda regarding the firm last time.