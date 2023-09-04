Illegal structures demolished

Chandigarh, September 3
The Estate Office has been conducting a drive against building violations, which continued today as well.
The enforcement wing of the department demolished the kitchen, washroom and toilet while taking action against building violations in a house at Sector 20. A large number of police force was deployed at the site, which prevented people from protesting the action in any way. The staff also sealed a room during the drive.
An official said there was a complaint of building violations, after which instructions were issued by the SDM to remove these. After the instructions, action was taken by the department at a house in Sector 20.
On Saturday, four commercial premises were sealed for bylaw violations by the department.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden 'disappointed' Xi won't attend G20 Summit in New Delhi
The last time the two Presidents met was at the G20 Summit i...
'I don't think Trump is going to be the nominee, it's going to be me': Nikki Haley
Indian American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said ...
PM Modi discards Pak-China objections on G20 meetings in Kashmir, Arunachal
Says by 2047, India to be developed nation, winning battle a...
Vivek Ramaswamy will ‘pardon Trump’ if elected to power in 2024
Says charges on Trump related to Espionage Act 'un-American'