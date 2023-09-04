Illegal structures demolished

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

The Estate Office has been conducting a drive against building violations, which continued today as well.

The enforcement wing of the department demolished the kitchen, washroom and toilet while taking action against building violations in a house at Sector 20. A large number of police force was deployed at the site, which prevented people from protesting the action in any way. The staff also sealed a room during the drive.

An official said there was a complaint of building violations, after which instructions were issued by the SDM to remove these. After the instructions, action was taken by the department at a house in Sector 20.

On Saturday, four commercial premises were sealed for bylaw violations by the department.