Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Chandigarh / Illegal structures demolished in Sukhna catchment, Nayagaon

Illegal structures demolished in Sukhna catchment, Nayagaon

Drive carried out in compliance with HC directions

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
In continuation of the ongoing anti-encroachment drive initiated on the directions of the District Administration and in compliance with Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, the Nayagaon Municipal Council (MC) carried out enforcement action on the second day against unauthorised constructions, with particular focus on the Kansal catchment area of Sukhna Lake.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of MC Nayagaon officials, with active participation of the EO, AME, Sanitary Inspector, General Inspector, and field staff. Adequate police force was deployed to maintain law and order and to ensure the smooth and peaceful execution of the drive.

During the drive, encroachments and illegal structures raised in violation of the High Court’s directions were removed from ecologically sensitive and restricted areas.

These areas fall within the Kansal catchment and floodplain zones, which are critical for maintaining natural drainage channels and protecting the ecological health of Sukhna Lake.

Despite prior notices, warnings, and ample opportunity for voluntary removal, several encroachments continued to exist, necessitating coercive action by the authorities.

Such unauthorised constructions impede the natural flow of rainwater, aggravate flood risks and pose serious environmental concerns.

The District Administration and Nayagaon Municipal Council have reiterated that the anti-encroachment drive will continue and that no unauthorised construction will be tolerated in the Kansal catchment area, along Patiala Ki Rao, or in any other protected or regulated zones.

Any further violations of the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s orders will attract strict legal action, including demolition and penal proceedings.

