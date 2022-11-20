Illegal structures razed in Raipur Kalan

Chandigarh, November 19
The Estate Office today carried out a special drive in Raipur Kalan and demolished illegal constructions from agricultural land. During the drive, nearly 30 shanties and four godowns were demolished.
A large number of police personnel were deployed during the drive. People also tried to protest against the drive, but were stopped by the police.
An official said the illegal constructions were demolished on Raipur Kalan and Baltana border.
According to the department, the drive would continue in different areas on Sunday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US hails PM on G20, but cites his case for immunity to Saudi Prince
India played an essential role in negotiating the G20 Summi...
Economic crackdown on terror havens a must: Shah targets Pak
Asks FATF chief to keep vigil on nations aiding terrorists
Wanted terrorist Rinda dies of drug overdose in Pak hospital
Mastermind of RPG attack in Mohali