Illegal structures razed in Raipur Kalan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

The Estate Office today carried out a special drive in Raipur Kalan and demolished illegal constructions from agricultural land. During the drive, nearly 30 shanties and four godowns were demolished.

An unauthorised building being demolished during a drive on the Chandigarh-Baltana road on Saturday. Tribune photo: NITIN MITTAL

A large number of police personnel were deployed during the drive. People also tried to protest against the drive, but were stopped by the police.

An official said the illegal constructions were demolished on Raipur Kalan and Baltana border.

According to the department, the drive would continue in different areas on Sunday.