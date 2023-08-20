Illegal structures storing building material razed at Mohali village

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 19

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) removed temporary structures set up in Chachu Majra village here for storing construction material. Besides, construction material dumped on service roads was also removed.

It had come to the notice of the field staff of the Estate Office that some persons had raised temporary structures illegally to hoard construction material in the village. Sand, bricks, gravel and other construction material were dumped on roads adjoining some construction sites, which were causing obstruction in the free movement of the residents of the area.

A team comprising junior engineers of the regulatory and building branches and security staff conducted a drive against encroachments. While the illegal structures were razed, construction material was removed, thus clearing the roads. Mukesh Kumar, SDO (Building), and Harchand Singh, Assistant Town Planner, Regulatory, led the drive.

Earlier, notices were issued to the violators to remove the structures and also to clear the roads, but they ignored those, resulting in action by the development authority.

The drive against illegal constructions and encroachments would continue in the coming days, stated officials.

