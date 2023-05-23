Illegal temporary structures demolished in Dhanas

Chandigarh, May 22
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation raised illegal temporary structures in Dhanas today. A team of the MC’s Estate Wing reached the site and found several illegal structures on the government land.
BJP councillor Kuljeet Singh said there had been complaints of encroachment from this area. The MC today removed illegal structures. However, local Congress leader Pawan Sharma condemned the BJP saying “houses of landless SC community people have been razed.”
