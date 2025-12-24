DT
Home / Chandigarh / Illegally parked vehicles at car market site impounded

Illegally parked vehicles at car market site impounded

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:51 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
The Municipal Corporation today conducted an enforcement drive at the Manimajra Sunday Car Bazaar site to curb illegal parking of vehicles by dealers.

As per the norms, parking and display of vehicles at the site is allowed only on Sundays. During the inspection today, several car dealers were found violating the rules as they had parked their vehicles at the site.

The civic body impounded 13 illegally parked vehicles and issued challans to the violators.

MC Commissioner Amit Kumar has warned all car dealers to ensure that vehicles were removed immediately after the conclusion of the Sunday Car Bazaar or face strict penalties.

