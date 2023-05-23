Illicit liquor seized, 1 held in Panchkula

Panchkula: The police have arrested two persons for involvement in illicit activities. One person was nabbed for smuggling illicit liquor. The police seized 23 bottles of illicit country made liquor. Also, another person was apprehended for gambling. Further, the traffic police took strict action against rule violators and challaned 34 motorists for various offences. TNS
Waste material catches fire
Chandigarh: A plastic waste material caught fire in the motor market area in Sector 52 here. The exact cause of the blaze could not be ascertained. A fire tender from the Sector 38 fire station was pressed into service, which doused the flames. TNS
Cricket trials on May 25, 26
Panchkula: The Panchkula District Cricket Association announced the trials for U-16 and U-19 age groups. The trials for U-16 will be held on May 25, while those of U-19 will be held on May 26. The trials, which will be held at JR institute in Naggal, Barwala, will begin from 8 am. TNS
UTCA conducts U-23 boys’ trials
Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) conducted the U-23 boys’ cricket trials here on Monday. The three-day trials are being organised at the Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park. As many as 72 players reached the venue on Day 1.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12-point plan for Pacific Islands: Modi
Unveils health initiatives to boost ties | India, US hold pa...
Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief
Petrol stations, shops refuse Rs 2,000 notes
Fresh violence in Manipur, houses torched; Army called
Curfew extended, Net curbs for 5 more days
Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
IMD predicts heavy rain in region between May 23-26