Illicit liquor seized, 1 held in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The police have arrested two persons for involvement in illicit activities. One person was nabbed for smuggling illicit liquor. The police seized 23 bottles of illicit country made liquor. Also, another person was apprehended for gambling. Further, the traffic police took strict action against rule violators and challaned 34 motorists for various offences. TNS

Waste material catches fire

Chandigarh: A plastic waste material caught fire in the motor market area in Sector 52 here. The exact cause of the blaze could not be ascertained. A fire tender from the Sector 38 fire station was pressed into service, which doused the flames. TNS

Cricket trials on May 25, 26

Panchkula: The Panchkula District Cricket Association announced the trials for U-16 and U-19 age groups. The trials for U-16 will be held on May 25, while those of U-19 will be held on May 26. The trials, which will be held at JR institute in Naggal, Barwala, will begin from 8 am. TNS

UTCA conducts U-23 boys’ trials

Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) conducted the U-23 boys’ cricket trials here on Monday. The three-day trials are being organised at the Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park. As many as 72 players reached the venue on Day 1.