IMD issues 2-day weather alert for Tricity; rain, hail threat looms for paddy crops

Chandigarh Tricity is bracing for rain, hailstorms, thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusty winds over the next two days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Thursday and a yellow alert for Friday. The weather activity is expected to weaken thereafter, with dry conditions forecast to return.

Despite the orange warning for Wednesday, the weather remained dry in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula till the filing of this report, with bright sunshine through the day. The forecast spell is being attributed to an active western disturbance over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu, which is expected to increase rainfall and thunderstorm activity across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh from October 14 to 16.

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The threat of hail and rain comes at a crucial time for farmers, with harvested paddy lying in the open at grain markets and some farmers still completing the harvesting of their rice crop. The weather department has warned that hail and rain could damage both harvested produce and standing crops, besides disrupting transport and municipal services.

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Day temperatures continued to recover after the sharp fall following Sunday’s showers. Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 32.9°C on Wednesday, up 0.1°C from the previous day and 1.2°C above normal. Mohali recorded a maximum of 32.4°C, down 0.3°C from the previous day, while Panchkula remained cooler at 30.8°C, up 0.1°C from the previous day.

Night temperatures also remained above normal. Chandigarh’s minimum stood at 19.6°C, up 0.6°C from the previous night and 1.7°C above normal, while Mohali recorded 21.1°C, up 1.1°C from the previous night. Panchkula continued to be the coolest of the three, with a minimum of 18.5°C, also the lowest minimum reported in Haryana, even after rising 0.4°C from the previous night. Its maximum temperature was among the lower readings in the region.

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The Chandigarh weather observatory recorded maximum relative humidity of 94% and minimum relative humidity of 47%. No rainfall was recorded in Chandigarh during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, or between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The weather remained dry across Punjab and Haryana during the preceding 24 hours as well.

The western disturbance is expected to bring light to moderate rain to many places in Punjab on Thursday and Friday, and to many places in Chandigarh and Haryana on Thursday. Rainfall activity is likely to be more limited on Saturday, with isolated places in Punjab and Haryana likely to receive rain. Dry weather is forecast from Saturday onwards in the broader state forecast, while the Tricity outlook indicates mainly clear conditions after Thursday’s activity.

The five-day Tricity forecast puts maximum temperatures at 32°C on Thursday, 31°C on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and 32°C on Monday. Minimum temperatures are expected to range between 19°C and 21°C.

Forecast & warnings

Thursday: Orange alert for severe weather activity, with thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and the possibility of hail at isolated places. Light to moderate rain is likely at many places in Chandigarh and Haryana, and at many places in Punjab.

Friday: Yellow alert for thunderstorm and lightning activity with gusty winds; rain activity is expected to weaken, with light to moderate rain possible at isolated places.

Saturday onwards: Rainfall activity is expected to ease, with dry weather forecast over much of the region.

The special weather bulletin warns of gusty winds of 40–60 kmph accompanying the spell and hailstorms at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on October 14 and 15.

Advisory for farmers & residents

Keep harvested paddy and other harvested crops in a safe, covered place; do not leave produce exposed in the open.

Avoid irrigation and the application of fertilisers and pesticides during the expected rain and thunderstorm activity. Follow detailed agricultural advisories issued separately.

Avoid going outdoors during thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds or hailstorms. Do not take shelter under trees.

Move to a safe building during severe weather and stay away from weak structures, windows, electric poles and power lines.

Drive carefully in rain, as slippery roads, waterlogging and poor visibility can increase travel time.

Hail can damage vehicles, windows and asbestos-sheet sheds, injure people and livestock, and cause losses to standing and harvested crops.