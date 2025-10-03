DT
Home / Chandigarh / IMD issues alert: Heavy rain, thunderstorms expected in Tricity from October 5-7

Hailstorms possible in parts of Punjab on October 5,6 and in Haryana on October 6

Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:54 PM Oct 03, 2025 IST
The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies over Tricity on Saturday. File
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh between October 5 and 7, with the Tricity expected to be in the path of the volatile spell.

A western disturbance becoming active over northwest India from October 4 is likely to trigger widespread rain and storm activity, peaking on October 6 when Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula may experience intense downpour accompanied by winds of 40 to 50 kmph.

Hailstorm activity is also possible in some parts of Punjab on October 5 and 6 and in Haryana on October 6, while Chandigarh may be impacted by heavy showers on October 6 and 7.

The forecast indicates partly cloudy skies over Tricity on Saturday, turning cloudy with thunder and rain on Sunday and Monday, followed by generally cloudy conditions with further showers on Tuesday before a partial clearance from Wednesday.

On Friday, the weather remained relatively dry and warm. Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal, and a minimum of 23.4 degrees, with humidity levels ranging between 85 per cent and 46 per cent. The city did not receive any rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Mohali reported a maximum of 34.3 degrees and a minimum of 23.5 degrees along with 2 mm of rainfall, while Panchkula stayed dry with maximum temperature of 33°C and minimum 23°C.

