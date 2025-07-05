DT
Home / Chandigarh / IMD issues orange alert for July 6,7 in Chandigarh

IMD issues orange alert for July 6,7 in Chandigarh

Yellow alert been issued for heavy rain from Tuesday to Thursday
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:27 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
Visitors enjoy the weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday re-issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorms and lightning in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and other parts of Punjab and Haryana for the next two days.

“Light to moderate rain is likely at most places on July 6 and 7 and at many places on July 8 and 9 in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana,” the weathermen said. Heavy rainfall (7cm or more) was predicted from July 6 to 9 at isolated places over northern and eastern parts of Punjab and northern, eastern and southern Haryana, including Chandigarh during this spell.

They said very heavy rain (12cm or more) is also likely at isolated places on July 6 and 7 over parts of Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Ropar districts and their adjoining areas.

The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain on Sunday and Monday while a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain from Tuesday to Thursday.

While the Tricity remained dry on Saturday, the IMD observed moderate to heavy rain at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana.

“The chief amount of rainfall was recorded in Rohtak 9cm, Madhopur and Shahpur Kandi 7cm each, Rai and Khanna 4cm each and Sonepat, Bahadurgarh, Boundkalan, Khanpur, Ranjit Sagar dam site and Kalanaur 3cm each,” it informed.

Meanwhile, the day temperature in Chandigarh today dipped slightly while the night temperature shot up by 0.5 degree during the last 24 hours.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 33.8 and minimum 28.3°C on Saturday, which was 0.6 degree below and 0.5 degree above Friday’s mercury and below normal by 0.6 and above normal by 1.7 degrees, respectively.

The weathermen have predicted a generally and partly cloudy sky with thunderstorms and rain in Tricity for the next five days till July 10.

Chandigarh had received 213mm rainfall during the last month, which was highest in the last decade and was 37 per cent more than the normal precipitation in June.

