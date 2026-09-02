DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / IMD retains rain warning for September 3-5 after dry spell in Tricity

IMD retains rain warning for September 3-5 after dry spell in Tricity

The IMD upgraded Wednesday's yellow alert to orange at around 7 pm, with forecast of heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm across Tricity during the next 2-3 hours

article_Author
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:19 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tribune file
Advertisement

Clouds and sunshine continued to play hide-and-seek over Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Wednesday despite a weather warning for heavy rain, with the city receiving no measurable rainfall during the day.

Advertisement

Dark clouds gathered over the Tricity towards evening, but the latest IMD bulletin records nil rainfall in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

Advertisement

The bulletin also records nil rainfall during the preceding 24 hours ending at 8:30 am at Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Advertisement

The IMD upgraded Wednesday's yellow alert to orange at around 7 pm, with forecast of heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm across Tricity during the next 2-3 hours. However, certain pockets received scattered showers while others remained dry even as clouds hovered over the region till the filing of this report.

Temperatures remain in mid-30S

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7°C, down 0.3°C from Tuesday, but still 1.1°C above normal. The minimum was 25.9°C, up 0.3°C, though it remained normal. Mohali recorded a maximum of 33.7°C, down 0.4°C from the previous day. Panchkula recorded a maximum of 32.5°C, down 0.2°C, while its minimum temperature was 25.8°C, up 0.4°C.

Advertisement

Humidity remains high

Humidity remained high in Chandigarh, with maximum relative humidity at 93% and minimum at 65%, indicating continued moisture-laden conditions despite the absence of measurable rain.

Seasonal rainfall deficit at 15.3%

Chandigarh’s seasonal rainfall since June 1 stood at 609.7 mm as of 8:30 am on Wednesday, with the cumulative rainfall 15.3% below normal. No rain was recorded between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, leaving the seasonal total unchanged at 609.7 mm.

Yellow warning for widespread heavy rain on Thursday, Friday

The IMD bulletin has retained a yellow warning for fairly widespread heavy rain at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on September 3 and 4, with the warning continuing for September 5 as well. No warning is indicated for September 6-8.

For Chandigarh, the spatial forecast indicates fairly widespread rain on September 3 and 4, before the activity becomes scattered on September 5 and 6.

For the Tricity specifically, the five-day forecast is partly cloudy with thunderstorm/rain activity on September 3-6, with maximum temperatures of 32°C, 32°C, 32°C and 33°C, respectively. The maximum is forecast to remain at 33°C on September 7, while minimum temperatures are expected at 25°C, 26°C, 25°C, 24°C and 24°C, respectively.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts