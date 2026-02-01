DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Chandigarh / Immediate need to improve hygiene at Mauli Jagran: Mayor

Immediate need to improve hygiene at Mauli Jagran: Mayor

Joshi expresses anguish over girl’s death

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:12 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
Saurabh Joshi, Mayor
Mayor Saurabh Joshi has expressed deep anguish over the tragic death of an eight-year-old girl in Mauli Jagran, and called for urgent preventive steps to address the serious sanitation and drinking water concerns in the area.

Terming the incident as deeply disturbing, the Mayor said the reports emerging from Mauli Jagran flagged an alarming public health situation that required immediate attention to prevent further loss of life.

Residents of the area have reportedly been facing severe problems related to contaminated and irregular water supply, overflowing sewage and poor sanitation for a prolonged period. According to reports and inputs from residents, muddy and foul-smelling water had been supplied to households, while at times water supply remained completely disrupted.

Medical practitioners in the area have also highlighted a worrying rise in water-borne diseases such as jaundice, typhoid and hepatitis, with multiple new cases being reported daily.

All three tubewells in the locality were reportedly non-functional for several days, aggravating the crisis.

The Mayor noted that such conditions were unacceptable for a city like Chandigarh and emphasised that similar complaints had also been surfacing from areas such as Sector 49 and Dhanas, indicating the need for a broader review of sanitation and water infrastructure in vulnerable pockets.

“The safety and well-being of citizens, especially children, cannot be compromised. Preventive action, responsiveness and accountability are essential to ensure that such tragic incidents are not repeated,” he said.

