Home / Chandigarh / Immediately repair Kharar-Landran road to ensure smooth traffic flow: DC to NHAI officials

Sewer water disposal for Shivalik City and adjoining colonies to be streamlined soon
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:13 AM Sep 02, 2025 IST
Senior officials of the Mohali administration today visited the Kharar-Landran road and directed employees concerned that immediate repair work be carried out to ensure uninterrupted movement of traffic on the stretch.

During the visit, Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal instructed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials that road repair work should begin immediately at the spots where pumps deployed by the Kharar Municipal Council were currently draining out stagnant rainwater.

Sewer outflow and stormwater from Shivalik City and nearby societies usually drains into the NHAI drain. Due to continuous rainfall, this drain has also overflowed, leading to waterlogging on the road. To address the situation temporarily, pumps have been deployed by the Kharar Municipal Council.

The DC assured that once water was drained, the NHAI would immediately begin road restoration work to provide relief to commuters.

She further stated that a permanent solution was also underway. Sewer water outflow from Shivalik City and adjoining colonies would be connected to the new under construction Shivalik Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). For this, necessary tenders for laying the pipeline had already been allotted, and as soon as the weather clears, the Sewerage Board would commence the work, the DC said. Upon completion, the sewer discharge would be diverted to the new under construction STP, resolving the issue permanently.

The DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal and Kharar SDM Divya P.

