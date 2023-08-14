Mohali immigration firm directors booked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 13

The police have booked the directors of Phase 7-based Redvision Immigration Consultancy for duping a Patiala resident of Rs 6.45 lakh.

The suspects, identified as Gurpreet Singh and a woman, have been booked for cheating and fraud at the Mataur police station.

Niranjan Singh had reported that he had contacted the firm on November 23, 2021, to send his daughter abroad and subsequently gave money the person concerned. However, the directors of the firm backtracked and also did not return the money.

As many as 13 FIRs were lodged recently in the City-2 area in the past sometime. The police said five cases of cheating had been registered against the English Guru firm and eight cases against Sanjay Singh of Sohana, who was operating as a consultant from a house.

