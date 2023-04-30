Immigration firm owner arrested in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Mohali who was running an immigration company without licence and permit in violation of the orders of the District Magistrate. The owner was later released on bail. A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Resident of Dadu Majra assaulted

Chandigarh: Raj Kumar of Dadu Majra Colony reported that Sahil, Sweety, Noni and others attacked him with a knife, bricks and sticks near the “trikona park” on the night of April 25. He was injured in the attack and admitted to the PGI. A case under Section 147, 148, 149, 323, 324 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Kaimbwala man duped of Rs 80K

Chandigarh: Ranga Ram of Kaimbwala reported that an unidentified person duped him of Rs 80,000 on the pretext of purchasing a car from an e-commerce portal. A case under Section 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the cybercrime police station. TNS

Lalru boy dies in Ukraine mishap

Dera Bassi: Paras Rana, a resident of Lalru village, died in a road accident in Ukraine, while his partner was severely injured. Paras, the only brother of two sisters, was a fourth-year MBBS student in Kyiv. The body is expected to be airlifted from Ukraine to his native village on Monday morning.

Stolen jewellery recovered, 1 held

Chandigarh: The police arrested Ram Darbar resident Ashwani Kumar, alias Kalu (25), and recovered jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from a Mani Majra house on April 28. The suspect had mortgaged the gold items to a finance firm and hid the silver ornament. The police arrested him near the IT Park area. TNS

Man held with stolen scooty

Chandigarh: The police arrested Ram Darbar resident Mohd Slikh Saleem (30) on the charge of stealing a scooty on April 23. The complainant, Ravi Kumar, alleged that he found the scooty parked near the house missing in the morning. The police nabbed the suspect and recovered the scooty from him. A theft case was registered on April 28. TNS

Tamana claims gold in shot put

Mohali: The Cerebral Palsy Sports Society of Punjab with a contingent of eight athletes - four girls and four boys - participated in the National Athletics Championship. Babanpreet Kaur won 100m gold in T37 category, while Tamana Sharma bagged a gold medal in the shot put event of the T37 category. Baljit Singh won the bronze medal in the 100m event of the T35 category. The team participated under the guidance of Harkamal Singh, national coach and Asian Games 1978 silver Medallist, and women athletics coach Babita, along with team manager Ajit Singh, former Director SAI. TNS

Tennis bronze for Patanjli-Balbir

Chandigarh: The local pair of Patanjli Kumar and Balbir Singh Virdi won the bronze medal in the men’s 70+ category on the concluding day of the 29th Masters Table Tennis Championship at Jalandhar. Satish B Kulkarni and Pinakin Sampat of Maharashtra won the gold medal, while the team of Manjeet Singh & Raj Kumar Sharma of Delhi won silver. TNS

Hockey kits distributed

Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh distributed hockey sticks and goalkeeper kits, along with penalty shootout equipment, among the local sub-junior women’s team at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Players and coaches thanked Hockey India for providing the kit and equipment. Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh; Dr Gurcharan Singh Gill, vice-president, Chandigarh Hockey; Simardeep Kaur and Gurminder Singh, joint secretaries, Chandigarh Hockey; among others handed over the kits to the players. TNS