 Immigration firm owner arrested in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

in brief

Immigration firm owner arrested in Chandigarh

Immigration firm owner arrested in Chandigarh

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Mohali who was running an immigration company without licence and permit in violation of the orders of the District Magistrate. The owner was later released on bail. A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Resident of Dadu Majra assaulted

Chandigarh: Raj Kumar of Dadu Majra Colony reported that Sahil, Sweety, Noni and others attacked him with a knife, bricks and sticks near the “trikona park” on the night of April 25. He was injured in the attack and admitted to the PGI. A case under Section 147, 148, 149, 323, 324 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at the Maloya police station. TNS

Kaimbwala man duped of Rs 80K

Chandigarh: Ranga Ram of Kaimbwala reported that an unidentified person duped him of Rs 80,000 on the pretext of purchasing a car from an e-commerce portal. A case under Section 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the cybercrime police station. TNS

Lalru boy dies in Ukraine mishap

Dera Bassi: Paras Rana, a resident of Lalru village, died in a road accident in Ukraine, while his partner was severely injured. Paras, the only brother of two sisters, was a fourth-year MBBS student in Kyiv. The body is expected to be airlifted from Ukraine to his native village on Monday morning.

Stolen jewellery recovered, 1 held

Chandigarh: The police arrested Ram Darbar resident Ashwani Kumar, alias Kalu (25), and recovered jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh stolen from a Mani Majra house on April 28. The suspect had mortgaged the gold items to a finance firm and hid the silver ornament. The police arrested him near the IT Park area. TNS

Man held with stolen scooty

Chandigarh: The police arrested Ram Darbar resident Mohd Slikh Saleem (30) on the charge of stealing a scooty on April 23. The complainant, Ravi Kumar, alleged that he found the scooty parked near the house missing in the morning. The police nabbed the suspect and recovered the scooty from him. A theft case was registered on April 28. TNS

Tamana claims gold in shot put

Mohali: The Cerebral Palsy Sports Society of Punjab with a contingent of eight athletes - four girls and four boys - participated in the National Athletics Championship. Babanpreet Kaur won 100m gold in T37 category, while Tamana Sharma bagged a gold medal in the shot put event of the T37 category. Baljit Singh won the bronze medal in the 100m event of the T35 category. The team participated under the guidance of Harkamal Singh, national coach and Asian Games 1978 silver Medallist, and women athletics coach Babita, along with team manager Ajit Singh, former Director SAI. TNS

Tennis bronze for Patanjli-Balbir

Chandigarh: The local pair of Patanjli Kumar and Balbir Singh Virdi won the bronze medal in the men’s 70+ category on the concluding day of the 29th Masters Table Tennis Championship at Jalandhar. Satish B Kulkarni and Pinakin Sampat of Maharashtra won the gold medal, while the team of Manjeet Singh & Raj Kumar Sharma of Delhi won silver. TNS

Hockey kits distributed

Chandigarh: Hockey Chandigarh distributed hockey sticks and goalkeeper kits, along with penalty shootout equipment, among the local sub-junior women’s team at the Sector 42 Sports Complex. Players and coaches thanked Hockey India for providing the kit and equipment. Anil Vohra, general secretary, Hockey Chandigarh; Dr Gurcharan Singh Gill, vice-president, Chandigarh Hockey; Simardeep Kaur and Gurminder Singh, joint secretaries, Chandigarh Hockey; among others handed over the kits to the players. TNS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

14 denied boarding to Dubai flight at Amritsar Airport

2
Chandigarh

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

3
Nation

Wrestlers warn against using their platform for politics; defiant WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won't resign

4
Punjab

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

5
Punjab

Exemption in stamp duty charges: 9,111 registries done in Punjab on Friday

6
Diaspora

Former Apple employee Dhirendra Prasad sent to jail for stealing $17 million from company

7
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

8
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

9
Diaspora

H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services

10
Delhi

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM's house

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief

Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief

Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...

UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case

UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case

Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership

A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery

A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery

Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Woman killed, two children injured in Delhi house fire

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

City has most accessible public transport

Remain cautious about entry of ‘anti-social’ elements, managers of religious places told

GADVASU holds free vax, deworming camp

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management