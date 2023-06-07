Immoral trafficking racket busted, 2 land in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

The UT police have busted an immoral trafficking racket being operated in the disguise of a spa centre in Sector 44 here. Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested, while four women, Thailand nationals, were rescued.

The police got a tip-off about immoral trafficking being carried out at the spa named “Raaga Spa”. Following which, the police sent a decoy customer to the spa centre. After the decoy customer, who was a cop, gave money for the service, the police raided the centre and nabbed the accused identified as Nikhil, alias Rocky (23), who is the manager, and Pooja (28), a receptionist.

The police said four women aged between 33 and 45 years were rescued. They were sent to Nari Niketan, Sector 26. They came to India on a tourist visa.

“We are verifying whether their visas are valid or not,” said DSP (South) Dalbir Singh.

The police have registered a case under Sections 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act - 1956 at the Sector 34 police station. The suspects were today produced before a court, which sent Rocky to two-day police remand and Pooja to judicial custody.

The police said the owner of the spa centre, Balwinder Singh Gill, and the co-accused, Diya, were yet to be arrested.

