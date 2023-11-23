Impleads states of Punjab, Haryana in traffic matter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Taking note of the fact that 1, 52,650 vehicles were entering or leaving Chandigarh on a 24-hour basis from the adjoining towns, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has impleaded both the States of Punjab and Haryana as respondents through their Chief Secretaries.

The Bench of Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji observed senior advocate Amit Jhanji had referred to Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, duly notified on April 23, 2015, before submitting that the apprehension of large volume of inter-city traffic had been raised seven years back. Chandigarh’s road network was under intense pressure due to an increase in population, an explosive growth in the number of private vehicles and the limitation of road space.

No need for Centre’s nod, Mobility Plan returned to UT Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Chandigarh Tricity Complex has been returned to the Chandigarh Administration, A Division Bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed during the hearing of a suo motu case.

The Bench observes UT has been informed that the subject is a State matter and fell under the jurisdiction of State Government/UTs. The Union of India’s approval was not required. As such, the plan had been returned to the Chandigarh Administration.

Referring to an affidavit dated May 9, the Bench observed that report of the comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity submitted by M/s RITES Ltd. was sent to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for approval.

The Bench observed the emergence of towns around Chandigarh, including Mullanpur, Kharar, Anandpur Sahib and Baddi on the west; the towns of Mani Majra, Panchkula, Panchkula extension, Pinjore, Kalka and Chandimandir cantonment in Haryana; and Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh, had added to approximately 1,52,650 vehicles entering or leaving Chandigarh on a 24-hour basis.

The Bench further observed recommendations had been made for creation of a bypass around Chandigarh to prevent unwanted traffic in the city. The construction of suitable bypasses had also been recommended so that extreme pressure, detriment of city environment and the quality of life, was eased.

“The responsibility of the constructing roads had also, thus, been put on the adjoining respective states which would be both Haryana and Punjab. The factum of additional road connectivity to Panchkula, Mullanpur township etc. has also been duly proposed in the Master Plan. In such circumstances, we are of the considered opinion that both the States of Punjab and Haryana need to be impleaded as respondents through their respective Chief Secretaries,” the Bench added.