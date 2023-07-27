Imposing Rs 590 late delivery charge costs Cars24 dear

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 26

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Cars24, Sector 39, Gurugram, to pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 and Rs 12,000 as litigation costs to a city resident for wrongly deducting Rs 590.

Manjula Wadhwa of Sector 34, Chandigarh, in a complaint filed through advocate Savinder Singh Gill, said she sold her car to Cars24 for Rs 96,640. She alleged out of the total deal amount, the OP while making a payment deducted Rs 590 towards charges for late delivery by one day even though there was no delay.

She said the transfer of ownership (RC) was to be done within 120-180 days. She alleged that despite the passage of more than seven months, the car has not been transferred. The opposite party admitted charging of Rs 590 as late delivery charges.

It said it was a service facilitator and not the service provider where any vehicle sold through them was sold to a dealer/channel partner registered with it. It said the vehicle sold by the complainant was sold to Royal Car Bazar and the OP requested many time to the dealer to transfer the RC, but to no avail. It is denied that there was any deficiency on its part. Royal Car Bazaar did not turn up despite notices, hence it was proceeded against ex parte.

After hearing the arguments, the commission said OPs indulged in unfair trade practice and were deficient in providing service.

