Improve infra, cut vehicular movement: NAAC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 17

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which recently awarded Panjab University A++ grade, has recommended upgrade and renovation of old and heritage infrastructure and reduction of vehicular movement inside the campus.

Sharing some recommendations made by the NAAC peer team, which visited the campus earlier this month, Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig said the authorities would work towards the betterment of the university. The NAAC team also recommended continuous mapping of programme specific outcomes and utilising rooftops for tapping solar energy.

It stressed the need to have more staff members and said the government and university should start the process of faculty and staff recruitment. It also recommended promoting environment of consultancy and entrepreneurship for resource generation with the aim to go global and achieve international rankings.

The team also submitted the university should enrich the course curriculum of its programmes like law management at par with IIM/ISB/ National Law School. “We have received a detailed report of the committee. We are already working on various fronts and will thoroughly consider the committee's recommendations,” said Prof Vig.

