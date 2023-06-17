In 18 months, Estate Officer recovers Rs 189 cr from defaulters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

As part of a special drive, the Estate Office has recovered Rs 189 crore from defaulters in dues towards leasehold/rented properties in the past 18 months.

Estate Officer Vinay Pratap Singh said around 6,400 demand notices had been issued in the past one year and proceedings for resumption/ cancellation of allotment of sites had been started in respect of around 1,600 properties.

Strict action, including resumption/cancellation of sites, would be undertaken by the Estate Office if defaulters did not deposit dues within the next month and eviction proceedings will be initiated against such properties, he said.