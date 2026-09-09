In a first, Chandigarh participates in International Film Festival of J&K

In a significant step towards placing Chandigarh on the national and international cinematic map, Chandigarh is participating for the first time in the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026, being held from September 7 to 10, across Srinagar, Jammu and Gulmarg.

The inaugural edition of IFFJK, being organised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu & Kashmir, is being held under the theme “Rang-e-Cinema” and brings together filmmakers, actors, producers, cinematographers, film professionals and cinema enthusiasts from India and across the world. The festival features international and Indian cinema, documentaries, short films, master classes, panel discussions and industry interactions.

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Chandigarh Tourism unveils brochure

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As part of its participation, Chandigarh Tourism unveiled a dedicated brochure showcasing Chandigarh as a distinctive destination for film production, creative expression and cinematic tourism.

The brochure highlights Chandigarh’s unique architectural character, planned urban landscape, heritage, cultural spaces, gardens and iconic locations that provide diverse possibilities to filmmakers and visual storytellers.

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It also showcases the city’s association with the Indian film industry, featuring movies that have been shot in Chandigarh, including Dhurandhar, Srinivasan Kalyanam, Karam (1977), Indian 2, Jatt N Julliet, Carry On Jatta, The Diplomat, Sam Bahadur, Shershaah, Flying Jatt, Besharam, Nikka Zaildar, Jersey, Laal Singh Chaddha, Pill, Dostana, Zero Dark Thirty and several others.

The participation of Chandigarh at the IFFJK marks an important beginning towards positioning City Beautiful as a cinematic tourism destination.

Single-window mechanism

The film facilitation cell of Chandigarh Tourism has been facilitating film and television shoots in Chandigarh through a single-window mechanism, making it easier for filmmakers and production houses to obtain necessary permissions. The process has also been made online to further streamline and simplify permissions for filming in the city.

The initiative is also aimed at strengthening collaboration with filmmakers, production houses, tourism stakeholders and creative professionals and encouraging greater film and audiovisual production in Chandigarh.

The festival is showcasing 135 films from 41 countries, with screenings and programmes being held at venues including SKICC and INOX in Srinagar, Movie Time Cinemas in Jammu and the Gulmarg Convention Centre.