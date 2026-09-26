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Home / Chandigarh / In a first, DLSA uses draw of lots for lawyer empanelment

In a first, DLSA uses draw of lots for lawyer empanelment

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Tribune News Service PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:36 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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In a first, a draw of lots method was used for the empanelment of lawyers in the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh, on Friday.

The draw was held under a scheme approved by Justice Anoop Chitkara, Executive Chairperson of the State Legal Services Authority, UT, Chandigarh, for the empanelment of advocates with the DLSA. Forty-four ballot boxes were placed in the bar room of the District Bar Association at the District Court, Chandigarh.

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The process was conducted in the presence of Harinder Sidhu, District and Sessions Judge (In-charge)-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, UT, Chandigarh; Puneet Mohan Sharma, Additional District Judge, Chandigarh; Sachin Yadav, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh; Sunil Kumar, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, UT; the executive body of the District Bar Association, Chandigarh; and other members. The process of drawing the ballot-cum-consent forms of successful applicants was carried out by female sanitation workers (sweepers) of the District Bar Association.

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AS Gujral, president of the DBA, stated that a total of 38 advocates were selected for empanelment.

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