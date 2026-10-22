In a first, Mohali to host Asian Champions Trophy semis, final

Punjab is gearing up to welcome Asia’s leading hockey teams as it hosts the Asian Champions Trophy for the first time. The tournament is scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 5, with Mohali set to host both semifinals on November 4, followed by the third-place match and the final on November 5.

Reviewing preparations at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Phase 9, Mayor Sarabjit Singh Samana said hosting the tournament was a matter of pride for the city and its residents.

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The mayor said the international sporting event would not only bring recognition to Mohali but also strengthen the passion for hockey among Punjab’s youth and open up new avenues for hosting international sporting competitions in the state.

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Teams from India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, China and Bangladesh will participate in the tournament.Entry for spectators will be free, enabling hockey enthusiasts to attend the matches in large numbers and cheer for the players.

The Punjab Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, is spending Rs 25.40 crore on the successful organisation of the tournament, he said. In addition, Rs 14 crore was spent on upgrading the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, while Rs 8.96 crore was spent on upgrading the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali.

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He said investments in sports infrastructure would strengthen the state’s capacity to host international sporting events in the future.

The mayor further said the Punjab Government had allocated a sports budget of Rs 1,743 crore for the current financial year to promote sports and support athletes. Players preparing for the Olympics were being provided financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh, while those preparing for the Asian and Commonwealth Games were being given Rs 8 lakh. Since 2022, cash awards worth Rs 135 crore had been distributed among more than 40,000 players.

Olympic medal winners were awarded Rs 3 crore for a gold medal, Rs 2 crore for a silver medal and Rs 1 crore for a bronze medal. These initiatives, he said, encouraged athletes to excel at the international level and bring laurels to the country and the state.

The mayor said hosting an international tournament such as the Asian Champions Trophy would create further opportunities for Punjab to organise major sporting events. The state’s proposed bid to host matches of the 2030 Hockey World Cup would be another significant step in this direction.