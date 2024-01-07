Fog grounds 13 flights; 25 delayed
- At least 13 flights were cancelled and 25 delayed because of fog, among other reasons, at the SBSI Airport, Chandigarh, on Saturday
- In the morning, flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai and an inbound flight from Pune were cancelled in view of fog and low visibility
- Later in the evening, incoming flights from Delhi (10.05 pm), Mumbai (10.25 pm) and Bengaluru (11:15 pm) were cancelled
- The Jaipur–Chandigarh flight scheduled for departure at 11:25 am took off at 3:09 pm. The flights meant to take off for Dubai, Srinagar and Leh were among the ones delayed by at least an hour
